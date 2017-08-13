The police in Anambra has debunked the reports making the rounds that gunmen on Sunday struck at the Assemblies of God Church on the Oguta road Onitsha, Anambra State. The Anambra Police Public Relations Officer, Princess Nkiru Nwode, in a telephone interview, said the Onitsha incidence has nothing to do with the church. She said the attack was on policemen who were on foot patrol along Oguta road in the commercial city of the state. According to her, the attackers were hoodlums who disguised themselves as masquerades to dispossess innocent citizens of their belongings and in the process killed a police man and injured some others . The report had it that the gunmen had momentarily stopped at the Assemblies of God Church, but on sighting some policemen at the church, opened fire on them. “When the firing became too hot, the policemen abandoned their patrol vehicle and ran away for safety. “The gunmen moved to their patrol van and took a gun belonging to the policeman they killed," the report stated.