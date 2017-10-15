Submit Post Advertise

Metro Fresh Onslaught in Plateau: 6 Killed, 5 Injured, 10 Houses Razed

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Lequte, Oct 15, 2017 at 6:07 PM. Views count: 1

    There has been an onslaught on the residents of a community in Plateau state which has left 6 persons murdered, 5 injured, and over 10 houses set ablaze.

    According to reports, the attacked on Taagbe village near Kent academy at Bassa LGA happened in the early hours of Sunday and lasted for about an hour.

    There has been a recent spike in attacks claiming lives of residents in Plateau villages.

    Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Terna Tyopev, said: “Yes, there was an attack on a village in Bassa Local Government area; six persons were killed, five others injured, and about 10 houses burnt in the overnight raid.”

    He added that no arrest has yet been made, but that more policemen have been deployed to the area, and assured the public that perpetrators would be brought to book.
     

    Comments