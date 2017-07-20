The incorporated trustees of a civil society group, Kingdom Human Rights Foundation International, has filed a suit before the federal high court in Abuja demanding that President Muhammadu Buhari be removed from office.



The suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/671/2017, asked the court to order the Federal Executive Council to declare the ailing president unfit for office. Another suit was also filed to mandate the national assembly to constitute a medical panel to check if the president is fit for office.



Joined as respondents to the suit are the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, the Executive Council of the Federation (otherwise known as the Federal Executive Council), the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), and the National Assembly.



Barely three weeks ago, a Nigerian based in the United States of America, Mr. Toyin Dawodu, filed a suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/508/2017, on June 28, asking the court to compel Saraki to constitute a medical panel on Buhari’s health status.

Click to expand...