About 15 people have been reported dead from fresh clashes between herdsmen and farmers in Turan communities, Kwande LGA of Benue State. According to Vanguard, many people are missing and several houses have been razed in the area. According to a local, the crisis began early Sunday morning when suspected armed herdsmen invaded Ikyoawen. Four persons were reportedly killed and several houses were razed. “After that attack, they moved into Nzaav and Alaba in Yaav council ward, where over 11 persons were hacked to death and several houses burnt down by the herdsmen. “Though the affected communities have been deserted, we are still searching in the bushes for many missing persons, including women and children. “We also realised that the attackers have occupied the sacked communities without resistance. As we speak, several of the houses are still on fire.” The association of herdsmen have denied the report. “If anything is happening there, it would certainly be the handiwork of criminal elements, who are bent on frustrating the efforts of the government to ensure peaceful co-existence in the state," it said. The police said only two bodies were found. “We heard that Alaba and Mande Ordue communities in Yaav council ward of Kwande council were under attack by suspected herdsmen," Moses Yamu, Police Spokesman, said. “Mobile policemen have been deployed to the area as two persons, including 65-year-old Keemo Anumen and 46-year-old Tervershima Dado, have so far been confirmed dead and their corpses deposited at the NKST morgue in Jato Aka.”