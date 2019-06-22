Super Eagles winger, #SamuelKalu, on Friday suffered a heart attack during training in Egypt, a day before the Nigeria’s Afcon opener
According to multiple reports out of Alexandria, the 21-year-old player collapsed while taking a corner during training and has been transported to a local hospital. He has since …
read more via Instablog9ja – http://bit.ly/2Rts2nT
Get More Nigeria Sports News
According to multiple reports out of Alexandria, the 21-year-old player collapsed while taking a corner during training and has been transported to a local hospital. He has since …
read more via Instablog9ja – http://bit.ly/2Rts2nT
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]