A training company located in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos has an opening for the role of a front desk officer.Requirements:Highly personable and presentable.Efective oral and written communication skills across telephone, in-person, written, chat and social media channels.High organizational and time management skills.Computer literacy especially in Microsoft Office Suite packages - Word, Excel, PowerPointKnowledge/experience proper filing systemComposure to manage the reception effectivelyGrowth and self-development mindsetPreferences would be given to candidates residing around Lagos Island, Lekki, Ajah axis.Minimum qualification;OND or its equivalence with 1 year work experonceHow to Apply:Interested candidates should forward their CVs to : [email protected]