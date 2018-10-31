  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Vacancy Front Desk Officer At Ontro Plus Limited | Lekki,Lagos

A training company located in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos has an opening for the role of a front desk officer.

Requirements:
Highly personable and presentable.
Efective oral and written communication skills across telephone, in-person, written, chat and social media channels.
High organizational and time management skills.
Computer literacy especially in Microsoft Office Suite packages - Word, Excel, PowerPoint
Knowledge/experience proper filing system
Composure to manage the reception effectively
Growth and self-development mindset

Preferences would be given to candidates residing around Lagos Island, Lekki, Ajah axis.

Minimum qualification;
OND or its equivalence with 1 year work experonce

How to Apply:

Interested candidates should forward their CVs to : [email protected]
 
