Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Metro FRSC arrests 4,983 traffic offenders nationwide during Sallah – PM NEWS Nigeria

#1
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said on Tuesday that 4,983 motorists were arrested for various traffic offences during its just-concluded Sallah special patrol nationwide.

Mr Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, who disclosed this …



Read more via PM NEWS Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2PJnHvA

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[36]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top