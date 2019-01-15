Metro FRSC Confirms 14 Dead, 5 Injured In Ekiti Auto Crash – Leadership Newspaper

#1
The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ekiti Command, Mr Kugu Ismaila, has confirmed that 14 people died while five others were injured in the truck accident at Iworoko Ekiti on Saturday.

Ismail said yesterday that three vehicles, a truck, and two mini buses, were involved in …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2H8Fps6

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top