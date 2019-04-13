Metro FRSC officials chase driver, passengers to death . – Instablog9ja

A cabbie and some of his passengers lost their lives in an accident that occurred while the car was being chased, this morning in #Ibadan, Oyo State.

The incident occurred around Moniya. Eyewitnesses were said to have cornered and flogged the officials before they were rescued by security operatives. …



