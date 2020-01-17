The Kwara Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Thursday decorated 35 of its newly promoted officers.
The Sector Commander, Mr Jonathan Owoade, charged the newly promoted officers on dedication and hard work....
