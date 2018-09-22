The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has released its nationwide recruitment screening time-table for applicants who applied for the corps’ recruitment into the different Cadres.
FRSC Boss, Boboye Oyeyemi The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, made the screening time-table available to the …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2xHY3iH
Get More Nigeria Metro News
FRSC Boss, Boboye Oyeyemi The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, made the screening time-table available to the …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2xHY3iH
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[36]