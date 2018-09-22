Metro FRSC releases recruitment screening time-table – Vanguard News

#1
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has released its nationwide recruitment screening time-table for applicants who applied for the corps’ recruitment into the different Cadres.

FRSC Boss, Boboye Oyeyemi The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, made the screening time-table available to the …



Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2xHY3iH

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[36]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top