Nigeria is set to experience another round of fuel scarcity in the next few days if things remain the same, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), has stated. Speaking to The Nation, IPMAN Vice President, Alhaji Abubakar Dankigari said NNPC, which sold the product for N133 per litre at the depots, was no longer loading petrol. “If care is not taken there will be fuel (petrol) scarcity because private depots have started increasing their rates; they are selling the product at a higher rate now in Calabar," he said. Private depots around Calabar are already selling the product between N138 and N140 per litre, he said. He added that the marketers had decided to keep their trucks since the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF) was already owing them over N200 billion for bridging the product.