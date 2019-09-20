Metro Fuel tanker accident causes gridlock in Victoria Island - The Cable

A diesel tanker accident has caused gridlock at BJ junction inward Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos state.

In a series of tweets on Friday, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said the collapsed tanker occupied the entire road, causing traffic congestion.

“Upturned diesel tanker at BJ junction inward CivicCenter occupying the entire road as the body has been separated from the head,” it tweeted.

fuel tanker.PNG


