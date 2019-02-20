Fulani herdsmen in the early hours of today, Wednesday 20th February 2019 killed sixteen persons in Ebete in Usha ward in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.
According to report,the attack on Agatu people started at exactly 1am when people were deeply asleep....
