Pan Igbo socio-political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has accused Fulani herdsmen of raping their women and destructing their farms. Chief Nnia Nwodo, the group’s President-General stated this while speaking with Vanguard newspaper. He said, ''The peaceful coexistence between previously peace-loving Fulani herdsmen, who herded their cattle with long canes and our local farmers has been replaced by an era of AK-47 totting and rampaging herdsmen who kill, maim, forcefully sleep with our our people and destroy our farms. “Not one of them is ever arrested for illegal possession of firearms. Even those arrested in Nimbo for mercilessly killing our people remain unprosecuted by the Northern dominated law enforcement agents.”