Chelsea winger Victor Moses could be set to swap one west London club for another, according to bookmakers.
Moses has been heavily linked with a move away from the club, having found his opportunities limited under Maurizio Sarri so far this season, with just six appearances in all competitions. …
read more via footballlondon – http://bit.ly/2H8AR4Y
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Moses has been heavily linked with a move away from the club, having found his opportunities limited under Maurizio Sarri so far this season, with just six appearances in all competitions. …
read more via footballlondon – http://bit.ly/2H8AR4Y
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[17]