FULL ALBUM: ARI LENNOX – SHEA BUTTER BABY {ZIP FILE}

: is the debut studio album by American singer Ari Lennox. It is scheduled to be released on May 7, 2019, by Dreamville and Interscope Records.She then appeared on thesoundtrack with Cole on a track entitled “Shea Butter Baby” on November 16, and released as a single on February 26, 2019 for her debut album of the same name.