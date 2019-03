is the fifth studio album by English singer Dido, released on 8 March 2019 through BMG. It is her first studio album since 2013’s. The teaser single “Hurricanes” was released on 12 November 2018. The official lead single “Give You Up” was premiered 22 January 2019 on BBC Radio 2. Dido will tour in support of the album from May 2019, making it her first tour in 15 years.