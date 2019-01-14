JULIA MICHAELS – INNER MONOLOGUE PART 1 EP

Julia Michaels has announced her upcoming EP, Inner Monologue Part I, is coming very soon — and its track list includes songs featuring Selena Gomez and Niall Horan.The five-song EP opens with “Anxiety,” featuring Gomez, and closes with “What a Time,” featuring Horan. It will be available on Jan. 25.“INNER MONOLOGUE PART 1 OUT JANUARY 25TH,” Michaels wrote on Instagram, where she shared the album art. “Couldn’t be more nervous if I tried. But here’s a piece of my mind and my heart. it’s yours next week.”