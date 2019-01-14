Entertainment FULL ALBUM: JULIA MICHAELS – INNER MONOLOGUE PART 1 EP

Sort by date
#1
proxy.php?image=https%3A%2F%2Fscontent.flos2-1.fna.fbcdn.net%2Fv%2Ft1.0-9%2F50244666_10156331966354858_4973853079758700544_n.jpg%3F_nc_cat%3D105%26_nc_eui2%3DAeHsAk8X8xrCzAAWZQhrWdZ8zbNk58fztSgtAaxMIy_xaqgc3eu3Wf3aAQ62TeO0zTJPHebftkUXdkm1HNn9PcYY9JsHv5UKSQ4jui_gRuk32t5D1h28n3FIuyEBfDgX0JE%26_nc_ht%3Dscontent.flos2-1.fna%26oh%3D898d61a96ab4bac6cfdb3c21dd35f3c1%26oe%3D5CB5FEA4&hash=54d7c9c6580b4a9d1b0db705195bcaa3

JULIA MICHAELS – INNER MONOLOGUE PART 1 EP
Julia Michaels has announced her upcoming EP, Inner Monologue Part I, is coming very soon — and its track list includes songs featuring Selena Gomez and Niall Horan.


The five-song EP opens with “Anxiety,” featuring Gomez, and closes with “What a Time,” featuring Horan. It will be available on Jan. 25.
“INNER MONOLOGUE PART 1 OUT JANUARY 25TH,” Michaels wrote on Instagram, where she shared the album art. “Couldn’t be more nervous if I tried. But here’s a piece of my mind and my heart. it’s yours next week.”
DOWNLOAD EP: JULIA MICHAELS – INNER MONOLOGUE PART 1 EP
 
[38]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

363
Top