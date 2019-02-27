FULL ALBUM: MAREN MORRIS — GIRL {ZIP FILE}
Maren Morris announced her highly anticipated sophomore album, Girl, just one month ago and it’s finally here. Released just after midnight on Friday (Mar. 8),
DOWNLOAD ZIP: MAREN MORRIS — GIRL
the record touches on the themes of love and vulnerability.
Morris, who married fellow country singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd last year, muses her love story on Girl, a departure from her Grammy nominated debut Hero, which did not have any love songs. The new stage in her life was highlighted by the album’s first single and title track.
Maren Morris — GIRL Tracklist
Maren Morris announced her highly anticipated sophomore album, Girl, just one month ago and it’s finally here. Released just after midnight on Friday (Mar. 8),
DOWNLOAD ZIP: MAREN MORRIS — GIRL
the record touches on the themes of love and vulnerability.
Morris, who married fellow country singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd last year, muses her love story on Girl, a departure from her Grammy nominated debut Hero, which did not have any love songs. The new stage in her life was highlighted by the album’s first single and title track.
Maren Morris — GIRL Tracklist
- GIRL
- The Feels
- All My Favorite People ft. Brothers Osborne
- A Song for Everything
- Common ft. Brandi Carlile
- Flavor
- Make Out with Me
- Gold Love
- Great Ones
- RSVP
- To Hell & Back
- The Bones
- Good Woman
- Shade