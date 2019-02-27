Entertainment FULL ALBUM: MAREN MORRIS — GIRL {ZIP FILE}

FULL ALBUM: MAREN MORRIS — GIRL {ZIP FILE}
Maren Morris announced her highly anticipated sophomore album, Girl, just one month ago and it’s finally here. Released just after midnight on Friday (Mar. 8),

the record touches on the themes of love and vulnerability.
Morris, who married fellow country singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd last year, muses her love story on Girl, a departure from her Grammy nominated debut Hero, which did not have any love songs. The new stage in her life was highlighted by the album’s first single and title track.
Maren Morris — GIRL Tracklist
  1. GIRL
  2. The Feels
  3. All My Favorite People ft. Brothers Osborne
  4. A Song for Everything
  5. Common ft. Brandi Carlile
  6. Flavor
  7. Make Out with Me
  8. Gold Love
  9. Great Ones
  10. RSVP
  11. To Hell & Back
  12. The Bones
  13. Good Woman
  14. Shade
