FULL ALBUM: MAREN MORRIS — GIRL {ZIP FILE}

GIRL The Feels All My Favorite People ft. Brothers Osborne A Song for Everything Common ft. Brandi Carlile Flavor Make Out with Me Gold Love Great Ones RSVP To Hell & Back The Bones Good Woman Shade

Maren Morris announced her highly anticipated sophomore album,just one month ago and it’s finally here. Released just after midnight on Friday (Mar. 8),the record touches on the themes of love and vulnerability.Morris, who married fellow country singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd last year, muses her love story on, a departure from her Grammy nominated debut, which did not have any love songs. The new stage in her life was highlighted by the album’s first single and title track.