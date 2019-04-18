FULL ALBUM: Red Velvet – 「SAPPY」{ZIP FILE}: is the second Japanese mini-album released by Red Velvet. It was released in two versions: a limited CD edition that comes with a 36-page luxury booklet and a regular CD+DVD edition. First press editions of each came with one of six random trading cards and a serial event application.
DOWNLOAD ZIP: RED VELVET -「SAPPY」
ALT DOWNLOAD LINK ---->>>> https://tinyurl.com/y5hgpkpt
DOWNLOAD ZIP: RED VELVET -「SAPPY」
ALT DOWNLOAD LINK ---->>>> https://tinyurl.com/y5hgpkpt