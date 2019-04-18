FULL ALBUM: Skepta – Ignorance Is Bliss {ZIP FILE} – The English superstar rapper Skepta announced the release of his fifth studio album Ignorance Is Bliss on April 29, 2019, which is expected to be released on 31 May 2019, this album mentioned above obviously is the follow-up album to his ‘Konnichiwa’ 2016 album. The “Ignorance Is Bliss” album is scheduled to be released under the Boy Better Know record label.
Download Below
DOWNLOAD ALBUM: SKEPTA – IGNORANCE IS BLISS
Download Below
DOWNLOAD ALBUM: SKEPTA – IGNORANCE IS BLISS