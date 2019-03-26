

Detoxification—or detox—is the latest buzzword of the health world.

It typically implies following a specific diet or using special products that claim to rid your body of toxins, thereby improving health and promoting weight loss.

Fortunately, your body is well-equipped to eliminate toxins and doesn’t require special diets or expensive supplements to do so. That said, you can enhance your body’s natural detoxification system.



Here are nine evidenced-based ways to rejuvenate your body’s detoxification system.