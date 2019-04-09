Blac Youngsta is one of the most entertaining men in the music business. The Memphis resident has risen to become one of the most popular rappers in his city and with a list of legends hailing from Grind City, Youngsta has a lot to be thankful for. The man is hilarious and is definitely worth a follow on social media. His humour transcends memes and general foolery too, crossing over to his music with amusing ad-libs, creative wordplay and an out-of-the-ordinary look at street rap. Today, he returns with a trio of new songs as part of hisEP.