The identities of the aides of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo sacked on the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari have been revealed.
They were issued with disengagement letters on Wednesday. Among them are Jibola Ajayi, daughter of Abiola Ajimobi, former governor of Oyo state and Babajide, grandson of Obafemi Awolowo, late statesman and grandfather of Osinbajo’s wife.
Below is the full list of the former aides of Osinbajo:
read more
They were issued with disengagement letters on Wednesday. Among them are Jibola Ajayi, daughter of Abiola Ajimobi, former governor of Oyo state and Babajide, grandson of Obafemi Awolowo, late statesman and grandfather of Osinbajo’s wife.
Below is the full list of the former aides of Osinbajo:
- Jibola Ajayi – special adviser, legal
- Lanre Osinbona – senior special assistant, ICT
- Imeh Okon – senior special assistant, Infrastructure
- Jide Awolowo – special adviser, oil and gas
- Lilian Idiaghe- special adviser, research, legal and compliance
- Arukino Umukoro – special adviser, Niger Delta
- Bala Liman Mohammed – senior special assistant, Economy
- Edobor Iyamu – senior special assistant, Niger Delta
- Dolapo Bright – senior special assistant, agro al
read more