Politics FULL LIST: Ajimobi’s daughter, Awolowo’s grandson… aides of Osinbajo sacked by Buhari - The Cable

#1
The identities of the aides of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo sacked on the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari have been revealed.

They were issued with disengagement letters on Wednesday. Among them are Jibola Ajayi, daughter of Abiola Ajimobi, former governor of Oyo state and Babajide, grandson of Obafemi Awolowo, late statesman and grandfather of Osinbajo’s wife.

Below is the full list of the former aides of Osinbajo:
  • Jibola Ajayi – special adviser, legal
  • Lanre Osinbona – senior special assistant, ICT
  • Imeh Okon – senior special assistant, Infrastructure
  • Jide Awolowo – special adviser, oil and gas
  • Lilian Idiaghe- special adviser, research, legal and compliance
  • Arukino Umukoro – special adviser, Niger Delta
  • Bala Liman Mohammed – senior special assistant, Economy
  • Edobor Iyamu – senior special assistant, Niger Delta
  • Dolapo Bright – senior special assistant, agro al
OSIN.png


read more
 
[272]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top