Featured Thread #1
Going public on Thursday, MTN Nigeria has brought itself under the scrutiny of the investing public; all its progress and otherwise will now be subject to the corporate governance laws of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
In line with this, the press also has a duty to monitor how transparent or opaque a public limited company is, at every point of its institutional history.
TheCable obtained the list of shareholders, who now own billions in the second biggest company on the Nigerian Stock
read more
In line with this, the press also has a duty to monitor how transparent or opaque a public limited company is, at every point of its institutional history.
TheCable obtained the list of shareholders, who now own billions in the second biggest company on the Nigerian Stock
read more