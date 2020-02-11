The covid 19 pandemic has spread to at least 178 countries and territories,

with the worldwide death toll from the virus surpassing the 37,800 mark on March 31.



Among the more than 780,000 cases recorded globally are government officials,

celebrities and sports personalities as authorities around the world grapple to contain the spread of the virus.



Below is the full list of Nigerian Politicians affected by coronavirus:



1. Abba Kyari (Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari)



At least three persons working in the office of Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, have tested positive to Coronavirus.

The affected persons are yet to be identified but it is believed that they are close members of Kyari's work unit.

This came after it emerged that Kyari tested positive for the virus after a trip to Germany and Egypt where the pandemic had killed dozens of persons.

SaharaReporters had on Monday, 24th of March 2020, exclusively reported that Kyari was seriously ill and

suspected of having Coronavirus after returning from trips to Germany and Egypt where the virus had killed dozens of persons in recent weeks.



2. Bala Mohammed (Governor of Bauchi State)



The governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mukhtar Gidado, announced this in a statement on Tuesday.

This comes a day after the governor took the test after he had contact with the son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar,

confirmed to have been infected with the virus.Governor Mohammed had returned to Bauchi from an official trip to Lagos after

he met with Atiku’s son on the plane where both men shook hands and exchanged pleasantries.

Although he has yet to show any symptoms of the disease, he has since gone into self-isolation to prevent any possible spread of the virus.



3. Nasir El Rufai (Governor of Kaduna State)



El-rufai announced his status via a video he uploaded on his social media handles on Saturday.

His result makes him the second governor to test positive for the virus in Nigeria, after Bala Mohammed, his Bauchi counterpart.

El-Rufai said he took the test earlier in the week and has gone into self-isolation after his results came out positive.

The governor added that he is asymptomatic.

He urged residents of the state to adhere to the preventive measures stipulated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).



4. Muhammed Babandede (Comptroller-General of Immigration)



Muhammed Babandede, tested positive for coronavirus.

The CG, who disclosed this in a WhatsApp message to our correspondent this morning, explained that he is already on self-isolation since he returned from the United Kingdom on March 22.

The PUNCH later called him on phone and Babandede confirmed the development.

He stated, “Today, I tested positive for COVID-19.

I have been on self-isolation since my return from UK on Sunday 22nd of this month with British Airways in Lagos.



5. Seyi Makinde (Governor of Oyo State)



Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.



“I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE.

I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate,” Makinde tweeted on Monday evening.

“I have designated Prof Temitope Alonge, former Chief Medical Director of the University College, Ibadan,

as the Head of COVID-19 Task Force while I recover fully.

Please continue to comply with all the directives from the COVID-19 Task Force. Stay home, stay safe,” he added.