Real Madrid star, Cristiano Ronaldo was yesterday crowned the 2016 FIFA Best Male player of the year while Carli Lyod of USA won the FIFA Best Women's player of the year award. It was also a good night for Leicester City coach Claudio Ranieri who won the coach of the year award for his phenomenal success last season. See full list of awardees below: 1. The Best FIFA Men's Player Award (Nominees: Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi) Winner- Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/ Real Madrid) 2. The Best FIFA Women’s Player Award (Nominees: Melanie Behringer, Carli Lloyd and Marta) Winner- Carli Llyod (USA) 3.The Best FIFA Men’s Coach Award (Nominees: Claudio Ranieri, Fernando Santos and Zinedine Zidane) Winner- Claudio Ranieri (Leicester City) 4. The Best FIFA Women’s Coach Award (Nominees: Jill Ellis, Silvia Neid and Pia Sundhage) Winner- Silvia Neid 5. The FIFA Puskás Award 2016 (Nominees: Marlone, Daniuska Rodriguez and Mohd Faiz Subri) Winner- Mohd Faiz Subri 6. The FIFA Fair Play Award Winner- Atletico Nacional 7. The FIFA Fan Award (Nominees: ADO Den Haag supporters, Borussia Dortmund-Liverpool supporters and Iceland supporters) Winner- Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool supporters 8. Outstanding Career Award Winner - Falcao