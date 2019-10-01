Here’s the full text of President Muhammadu Buhari’s broadcast to mark the 59th anniversary of Nigeria’s Independence.
Dear Compatriots, 1st October each year is an opportunity for us to reflect and thank God for his endless blessings on our country. It is also a time …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2oSDgIv
Get More Nigeria Political News
Dear Compatriots, 1st October each year is an opportunity for us to reflect and thank God for his endless blessings on our country. It is also a time …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2oSDgIv
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[89]