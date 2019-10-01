Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics Full text of President Buhari’s Independence speech as he vows to deal with cyber crimes – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
Here’s the full text of President Muhammadu Buhari’s broadcast to mark the 59th anniversary of Nigeria’s Independence.

Dear Compatriots, 1st October each year is an opportunity for us to reflect and thank God for his endless blessings on our country. It is also a time …

buhari ews.JPG

Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2oSDgIv

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[89]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top