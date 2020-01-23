Award-winning Nollywood actress Funke Akindele-Bello has become the first Nigerian act to reach the 10 million followers milestone on Instagram.
The popular actress also known as Jenifa moved ahead of multi-award singer, Ayodeji Balogun also known as Wizkid who has 9.6million followers....
via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2Szw7JA
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The popular actress also known as Jenifa moved ahead of multi-award singer, Ayodeji Balogun also known as Wizkid who has 9.6million followers....
via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2Szw7JA
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[23]