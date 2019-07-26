JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment Funke Akindele photoshops Genevieve Nnaji’s hot bikini photo and it’s hilarious! – YabaLeftOnline

#1
Nigerians were left stunned on Instagram recently after actress, Genevieve Nnaji, took to her page to share a really hot bikini photo of herself and Nigerians couldn’t keep calm. The photo, as much as it has garnered lots of likes, has also caused a frenzy between her fans, followers and colleagues …

jennifer.PNG


via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2Gve54C
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[117]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top