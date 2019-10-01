Justforex_nb_campaign

Entertainment Funke Akindele Reacts To Diane’s Eviction (Photo) – Information Nigeria

#1
Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has reacted to the eviction of Big Brother Naija housemate, Diane Yashim from the reality show.

The reality star was evicted in a game of chance, leaving five housemates to battle for the prize of 60M naira....

funke.JPG

via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2oIj4J4

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[35]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top