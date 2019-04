Actress Funke Akindele and Husband, JJC Skillz, are relentless in dishing major couple goals as they go through life together in love and harmony.Recently, the multi-talented JJC clocked a year older and his gorgeous wifey, had all the praises in the world to shower her boo with. To celebrate the …via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2uMUVRx Get more Nigeria Entertainment News