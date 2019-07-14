JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Funke Olakunrin’s murder: Ayo Adebanjo weeps; blasts FG, South-West governors over insecurity – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Chief Ayo Adebanjo on Saturday shed tears while condemning the failure of the federal government to arrest the spate of killings by suspected Fulani herdsmen across the country.

The nonagenarian, who led members of Afenifere to the Akure home of their leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, on Saturday, …

ayo.JPG

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Y0tAvr

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top