The Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Emmanuel Sideso Abe I, along with Nigeria's former Vice President Atiku Abubakar were on Tuesday honored by the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE), Delta state.
Both men, along with other selected dignitaries were conferred with doctorate degrees by the varsity at its first Convocation/Founders Day ceremony.
President Muhammadu Buhari was represented at the event by the Deputy Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission, Prof. Chiedu Mafiana.
Other dignitaries conferred with honorary degrees at the event include Catholic Bishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, Daniel Edozie, and the President-General of the Urhobo Progress Union, Moses Taiga.
The Ovie was coronated on the 27th of February 2008 and FUPRE was established on the 14th of March, 2007 in Uvwie Kingdom.
The varsity was created in order to provide the manpower for the country's the oil and gas sector.
The varsity's first convocation featured 795 graduands from six academic sets, starting from 2011 to 2016.
