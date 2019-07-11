Angry victims have looted and torched the home of a man who operated an alleged Bitcoin BTC Ponzi scheme in South Africa.
Firefighters in Ladysmith, approximately 365 kilometres south of Johannesburg, were called to Sphelele “Sgumza” Mbatha’s house on Wednesday afternoon after several angry …
Read more via Hard Fork | The Next Web – https://ift.tt/2XEl8xH
Get more World News
Firefighters in Ladysmith, approximately 365 kilometres south of Johannesburg, were called to Sphelele “Sgumza” Mbatha’s house on Wednesday afternoon after several angry …
Read more via Hard Fork | The Next Web – https://ift.tt/2XEl8xH
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[74]