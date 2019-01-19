Entertainment Future Says Ciara’s Husband Russell Wilson is Not Man Enough: “He Do Exactly What She Tell Him to Do” – Olisa.tv

#1
Future just dropped a new album and to create a buzz around it, he decided to speak again about his ex Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson.

This time, he took things up a notch. The 35-year-old rapper was interviewed by his friend Big Bank Black on the.....



via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2DmgJbX

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top