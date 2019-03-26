Metro Gabriel Okara, Nigeria’s foremost poet, dies at 97 – TheCable

Gabriel Okara, Nigeria’s foremost poet and novelist, has died one month to his 98th birthday.

According to a family member, Okara died at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, capital of Bayelsa state, on Sunday evening. ...



