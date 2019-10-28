Entertainment Gabrielle Union and Her Daughter Twin in Matching Bring It On Costumes – E! Online (US)

#1
Gabrielle Union-Wade and her 11-month-old daughter brought it. The Breaking In actress got into the Halloween spirit a little early and dressed up as her iconic character, Isis, in the 2000 teen film, Bring It On.

Not only was it major to see the 46-year-old star don …


via E! Online (US) – Top Stories – https://ift.tt/31UbEQS

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top