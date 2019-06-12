Business Galaxy Backbone Set To Implement e–Govt Master Plan – Leadership Newspaper

#1
Galaxy Backbone Limited, the digital infrastructure and shared services provider to government and all its agencies, is set to begin implementation of the e-Government master plan of the federal government.

The goal of the e-government plan is to provide a transparent, competent, …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2IObkfh

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top