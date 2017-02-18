African leaders are currently at the Independence Stadium in Banju, the Gambia capital to celebrate the inauguration of President Adama Barrow in the country. Barrow will be sworn-in by the new Chief Justice, Justice Hassan Jallow. Barrow was initially sworn in on January 16 at the Gambian Embassy in Dakar. Acting President of Nigeria Yemi Osinbajo, Presidents Of Liberia, Ellen Sirleaf, Ivory coast, Alassane Ouattara, Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo are attending the event. Today is also Gambia’s 52nd Independence Day celebration. See photos :