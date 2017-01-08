President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday host West African leaders on the political situation in The Gambia. Mr. Buhari in Abuja will performed his role as ECOWAS mandated mediator aimed at finding last solution to the political turmoil brewing in The Gambia after Yahya Jammeh refused to step down for Adama Barrow, the opposition leader elected in December 2016 poll. “Tomorrow in Abuja, in my role as ECOWAS-mandated Mediator, I will host a meeting of West African leaders on the situation in The Gambia”, the Presidency posted on social media Sunday evening.