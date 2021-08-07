Chinedu Iroka
Game of Thrones adversely affected my mental health –Kit Harington - New Telegraph
English actor and producer, Kit Harington, has opened up about struggle with mental health after starring in HBO drama series, Game of Thrones. Harington revealed this in an interview with SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, saying that the intense violent show took an emotional toll on him, so much...
www.newtelegraphng.com