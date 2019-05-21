Entertainment Game Of Thrones Finale Sets New Viewership Record – Nairaland

The final episode of "Game of Thrones" brought in a series record of 19.3 million viewers.

The finale, titled "The Iron Throne," broke the record set by last weekend’s episode, "The Bells," for which 18.4 million viewers tuned in. The viewership for "The Iron Throne" includes 13.6 million people who watched …



