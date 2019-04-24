Maisie Williams wants you all to know that her family was also uncomfortable watching her sex scene in the second episode of the season finale.
In case you missed it: as the army of the dead approached the gates of Winterfell, emotions rose high and Maisie’s character, the beloved Arya Stark …
via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2ISWiGu
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
In case you missed it: as the army of the dead approached the gates of Winterfell, emotions rose high and Maisie’s character, the beloved Arya Stark …
via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2ISWiGu
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]