Entertainment Game of Thrones Trailer for Season 8, Episode 5, Teases a Bloody Battle – Olisa.tv

#1
Game of Thrones fans think Daenerys Targaryen is about to become the mad queen.

In the fourth episode of the season finale, she mourned her loyal advisor Jorah, watched the murder of her dragon, and the beheading of her best-friend/most-trusted-associate, Missandei....



via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2DQeHjP

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top