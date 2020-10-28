siteadmin
Lucky Leprechaun was developed by gaming giant MicroGaming and was released in early 2015. The game has a typical MicroGaming ‘243 ways to win concept’ and therefore abandons the traditional pay lines and instead Lucky Leprechaun Slot considers any combination of any symbols for a win providing they appear adjacent to each other and from left to right. MicroGaming is known for developing its games with the ‘243 ways to win’ concept and to find a MicroGaming game not developed in this way is a rarity.
A Leprechaun is a traditional Irish type of fairy, they are usually seen as a little bearded man with a hat and coat and a very mischievous nature. Leprechauns are based upon the traditional shoemaker and therefore work in solitary. Folklore has it that the leprechaun has a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. Lucky Leprechaun bases its theme on Irish folklore and the quest to reach the pot of gold. All of the symbols have some form of Irish connection and as with all MicroGaming games, the graphics and sounds are very realistic and allows the player to feel as though they really are looking for that pot of gold. Lucky Leprechaun is a five-reel game with twenty pay lines.
In keeping with the Irish theme, the symbols include an Irish fiddle, a Leprechaun, a pipe, a four leaf clover, a pot of gold and a pint of Guinness, a traditional Irish beer. The Lucky Leprechaun is the wild symbol and can create its own winning combinations as well as overriding all symbols except the bonus and the scatter. The scatter symbol is a classic lucky four leaf clover but will only appear on reel five. The player will be awarded five free spins with a multiplier of two for all the wins during the free spins should they land on the scatter symbol.
Landing on either a green or gold shamrock attached to low paying symbols during the free spins, green and gold being traditional Irish colours, then the player will be awarded either an additional multiplier or an additional free spin depending on the clover they have landed on. At any point during the free spins, Lucky Leprechaun can turn Wild and will appear stacked on reels. Landing three of the bonus symbols, being the pot of gold, triggers the Trail o’ Fortune bonus. The player needs to spin the wheel, the Trail o’ Fortune, in order to move along the trail towards the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, players can collect emeralds en route and cross rainbow bridges in order to gain an additional spin. Once the Trail o’ Fortune is triggered the player will get four, five or six free spins and any additional bonus symbol will increase the multiplier.
The RTP on Lucky Leprechaun is 97%. Setting the wager starts the game, wagers can be from twenty pence to £20. The minimum win is five times the wager where the maximum is a thousand times the wager.
