Nigeria Heritage Bank USSD 745 Ad

Metro Gana’s ‘extra-judicial’ killing raises dust – New Telegraph

#1
www.newtelegraphng.com

Gana's 'extra-judicial' killing raises dust - New Telegraph

AKEEM NAFIU writes that lawyers are demanding an immediate probe of the circumstances surrounding the killing of a gang leader, Terwase Agwaza alias Gana, by the military during an operation in Doma, Nasarawa State. They said the 'extra-judicial' killing of Gana is an act of illegality as he is...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!
Place your Ad here for $175.00 per Month!
 
[10]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top