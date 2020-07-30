Gana's 'extra-judicial' killing raises dust - New Telegraph
AKEEM NAFIU writes that lawyers are demanding an immediate probe of the circumstances surrounding the killing of a gang leader, Terwase Agwaza alias Gana, by the military during an operation in Doma, Nasarawa State. They said the 'extra-judicial' killing of Gana is an act of illegality as he is...
