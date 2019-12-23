The Kano State Government has agreed to commence payment of the N30,000 new minimum wage from December 2019 while arrears of April – November 2019 would be paid in installments over time.
President Muhammadu Buhari on April, 18 signed the new minimum wage bill after the passage
