Metro Ganduje Agrees To Pay ₦30,000 Minimum Wage From December 2019 – Nairaland

#1
The Kano State Government has agreed to commence payment of the N30,000 new minimum wage from December 2019 while arrears of April – November 2019 would be paid in installments over time.

President Muhammadu Buhari on April, 18 signed the new minimum wage bill after the passage …

ganduje p.JPG

Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2ELzZzf

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[50]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top