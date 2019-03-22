Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has accused the Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Wakili for being politically partial. Governor Ganduje slammed the Commissioner in an interview with BBC Hausa Service yesterday. He said, “I didn’t know him (Wakil) before now but the way he does his …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2ToZBXq
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2ToZBXq
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]